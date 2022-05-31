Note: Spoilers for “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1 follow below.

The wait is over. “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1 hit Netflix Friday May 27, and viewers wasted no time in reuniting with the Hawkins-based crew, some even bingeing all of the episodes in record time.

Reactions range from funny memes to more heartfelt observations as well as tweets commenting about certain characters, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best.

Some fans did not hold back as they dove into the new season, even after the end of the first episode.

Stranger Things new season so far outta context #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/maCAoyo7hV — J ✨ (@misfitjayjay) May 27, 2022

Certain details solidified the show’s reception.

Not this boy color coordinating his ugly ass outfit with the flowers he handpicked to his girlfriend's liking and then held onto for a 4hr flight… And y'all wanna say he's not in love? yeah I'm laughing #Mileven #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/WhdYwCXGTZ — 𝐉𝐨 • 𝒔𝒚𝒏𝒄𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚 (@dcbicki) May 29, 2022

steve harrington and his creative choice of weapons #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/amKF62OpD3 — kenny (@bvckystjames) May 28, 2022

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) made some fast fans.

i’ve known eddie for 2 minutes and i’m literally obsessed with him. goodbye. #StrangerThings4 — sam || ST4 SPOILERS (@joycelhopper) May 27, 2022

So did Sadie Sink’s performance in the 4th episode “Dear Billy.” Some fans edited her music choice from Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)” to Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” since Sink starred in Swift’s short film for the song.

SADIE SINK IS LISTENING TO ALL TOO WELL TEN MINUTES VERSION #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/m0uOqD5AWf — chi⁷ 🐾 (@lovlyjmnsk) May 27, 2022

Comparisons were not only made between the emotional performances of Sink in “Dear Billy” and “All Too Well” the short film. Many pop cultural hot topics have been tied into the premiere of “Stranger Things 4,” like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the recent ‘Dr. Strange’ sequel, “Heartstopper” and even the latest Harry Styles album “Harry’s House.”

the first episode of stranger things season 4 without any context: pic.twitter.com/MFOLclVa8Z — ken (@croissanttrash) May 28, 2022

Angela, Eleven’s bully, was not well received.

So everyone at the roller rink literally saw El being harassed, bullied & humiliated but the moment she bust Angela ass everyone want to be all surprised and look at her as if she was the problem even Mike, I’m gonna ask rightfully so for everyone to go to Hell.#StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/cQUjTwYbvE — Naru-The Ninja (@NarutoTrickzxTv) May 27, 2022

#StrangerThings4 spoilers

-

-

i know she’s not in hawkins but nothing would feel more satisfying than her hearing the clock pic.twitter.com/WYhzXEqYOl — Ash ᗢ ST4 Era (@AshQuinzeI) May 30, 2022

But Jamie Campbell Bower’s involvement in the show was. Many are praising the actor for unveiling his character’s true identity.

People discovering Jamie Campbell Bower through season 4, asking who he is and all like bitch that's Caius, Jace Herondale and og Grindelwald right there. Man is collecting roles in iconic fantasy genre projects like infinity stones at this point#StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/BjMshw4PTs — dizigirl (stranger things season 4 era) (@dizideee) May 29, 2022

basically, never trust a bitch that goes by “001” #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/1p97k6ZhtK — t 💕| stranger things s4 spoilers!! (@tazotearefreshr) May 28, 2022

Others commented on how long it’s been between seasons.

And still others are picking up something with Will and his behavior towards Mike. The friendship in general is under heavy scrutiny, especially because Will’s birthday came and went without celebration.

Mike when he asks what Will is holding and he says ‘it’s just painting I’ve been working on’ #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/yCNT720Qw3 — cool person (@stinker334) May 27, 2022

WILL REACHING FOR A FUCKING HUG AND MIKE IGNORING HIM??? #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/kpQR7O6FON — audz ˘͈ᵕ˘͈ ST4 SPOILERS (@geekingaudagain) May 27, 2022

Many shared their theories that Season 4 either confirmed or disproved. Others made guesses for Volume 2.

THEORY! Robin found Nancy's music tapes while searching her room. So she knows her favorite music. Robin will save Nancy#strangerthingsseason4 #ROBINBUCKLEY #Nancy #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/DdxIwc1t88 — Piot Donatelle (@elletanod) May 29, 2022

I have to say stranger things ate that bait and switch in making us think max had powers in the trailer — paul | st4 spoilers (@paulswhtn) May 29, 2022

The ending has left viewers with a range of mixed emotions. Many questions have gone unanswered, like if Nancy and Steve will end up together, or why certain pictures of certain cast-members doing certain things are circulating.

me rn bcs I just binge-watched stranger things volume 1 for 9 hours straight and have to wait 35 days for volume 2 to come out #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/0v2wHtjJy1 — rach₊˚ˑ༄. (@rachegrayy) May 27, 2022

me running for my dear life to get headphones knowing damn well i am highly vulnerable to vecna bc i have 10383828 unresolved traumas#StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/L5DF95Y4LC — ً☹︎ ST4 SPOILERS (@LUV4LLY) May 29, 2022

Oh, and Twitter wouldn’t let us forget about Hopper’s peanut butter scene.