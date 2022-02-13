The Super Bowl is due to kick off later today, but you can already watch some of the best Super Bowl commercials online right now. As has been the case for the last few years, a number of Super Bowl spots have already been released ahead of their debut during the Big Game — and it makes sense. Advertisers are spending inordinate amounts of money for prime placement during the Super Bowl, so in an effort to raise even more awareness of their product, they put the spot online ahead of time to build buzz.

Below, we’ve assembled some of the best Super Bowl commercials released thus far, and we’ll be updating this article throughout the game as more spots debut.

But already there are some great commercials to sift through. Jennifer Coolidge and Nicholas Braun teamed up for a spot for Uber Eats, while Zendaya stars in a new ad for Squarespace directed by Edgar Wright. There are also a couple of big actors reprising iconic characters for the Big Game, including Mike Myers and the “Austin Powers” cast for GM and Jim Carrey reprising his role from the cult favorite comedy “The Cable Guy” for Verizon.

Other notable ads include Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Alexa, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayeks for BMW, and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up” stars Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd reuniting for a Lay’s ad (the preview of which is used to mock the idea of creating a commercial for a commercial). There’s also a new Budweiser ad directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, and a touching spot for Google featuring Lizzo.

Check out the 2022 Super Bowl commercials below.

Jennifer Coolidge and Nicholas Braun for Uber Eats

Austin Powers Cast for GM

Jim Carrey for Verizon

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek for BMW

Zendaya for Squarespace, Directed by Edgar Wright

Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, Dave Bautista and Danai Gurira for Nissan

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Alexa

Guy Fieri for Bud Light

Lindsey Lohan for Planet Fitness

Ryan Reynolds for Mint Mobile

Budweiser Directed by Chloe Zhao

Animals Sing “Push It” for Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Cheetos

Jerod Mayo and Pete Davidson for Hellman’s

Lizzo for Google

Anna Kendrick for Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd for Lay’s