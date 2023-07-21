15 of Tony Bennett’s Best Duets: From Lady Gaga to Michael Bublé (Videos)

The death of legendary American singer Tony Bennett at the age of 96 brings to mind all of the duets he performed with various artists throughout his career. Some of the most notable moments included Bennett singing alongside powerhouses like Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé and Christina Aguilera, and he released a whole album of duets with Lady Gaga titled “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014, with some solo songs from both artists as well.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of Bennett’s most memorable duets to watch.

Artists he collaborated with throughout his career included Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Bono, Celine Dion, George Michael, James Taylor, Billy Joel, Sting, Elvis Costello and Diana Krall. For his 80th birthday, he invited the aforementioned performers to the studio to record “Duets: An American Classic” in 2006.

For his 85th birthday in 2011, he repeated the process with songs featuring Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Natalie Cole, Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Queen Latifah, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, John Mayer, Josh Groban, Alejandro Sanz, Winehouse and Gaga for “Duets II: The Great Performances,” which won him two Grammys.

Check out some of Tony Bennett’s best duets below.