15 of Tony Bennett’s Best Duets: From Lady Gaga to Michael Bublé (Videos)

Revisit some of the iconic singer’s very best, from “For Once in My Life” to “Steppin’ Out”

Singer Tony Bennett sings "God Bless America" after the seventh inning of Game Three of the National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals at AT&T Park on October 6, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Singer Tony Bennett sings "God Bless America" after the seventh inning of Game Three of the National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals at AT&T Park on October 6, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The death of legendary American singer Tony Bennett at the age of 96 brings to mind all of the duets he performed with various artists throughout his career. Some of the most notable moments included Bennett singing alongside powerhouses like Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé and Christina Aguilera, and he released a whole album of duets with Lady Gaga titled “Cheek to Cheek” in 2014, with some solo songs from both artists as well.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of Bennett’s most memorable duets to watch.

Artists he collaborated with throughout his career included Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Bono, Celine Dion, George Michael, James Taylor, Billy Joel, Sting, Elvis Costello and Diana Krall. For his 80th birthday, he invited the aforementioned performers to the studio to record “Duets: An American Classic” in 2006.

For his 85th birthday in 2011, he repeated the process with songs featuring Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Natalie Cole, Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli, Queen Latifah, Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, John Mayer, Josh Groban, Alejandro Sanz, Winehouse and Gaga for “Duets II: The Great Performances,” which won him two Grammys.

Check out some of Tony Bennett’s best duets below.

Tony Bennett duets with Aretha Franklin for his “Duets II” collaboration for his 85th birthday.

“How Do You Keep the Music Playing? (from “Duets II”)” with Aretha Franklin.

Journey co-founder Gregg Rolie
Read Next
Journey Cofounder Gregg Rolie Demands Refunds for Fans of 'Misleading' European Concert (Exclusive)
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga sing “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” together.

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” with Lady Gaga

Amy Winehouse duets “Body & Soul” with Tony Bennett.

“Body & Soul” with Amy Winehouse

Christina Aguilera and Tony Bennett duet “Steppin’ Out.”

He sang “Steppin’ Out” with Christina Aguilera.

Michael Bublé and Tony Bennett

Michael Bublé sang “Just in Time” with Bennett.

KD Lang sang “Because of You” with Tony Bennett.

Lang is known for this duet with Bennett, as well as “Blue Velvet.”

Spotify 's logo
Read Next
Spotify to Roll Out 10% Premium Price Hike for US Users (Report)
Diana Krall sang “The Best Is Yet to Come” with Tony Bennett.

Diana Krall dueted “The Best Is Yet to Come” with the jazz singer.

Alejandro Sanz and Tony Bennett sang “Yesterday I Heard the Rain” together.

From “Duets II” came the collaboration with Alejandro Sanz for “Yesterday I Heard the Rain.”

Queen Latifah sang “Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me?)” with Tony Bennett.

As part of the “Duets II” roster, Queen Latifah sang “Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me?)” with Bennett.

Nora Jones duets “Speak Low” with Tony Bennett.

Bennett sang “Speak Low” with Nora Jones for “Duets II.”

Tony Bennett and Josh Groban duet “This Is All I Ask.”

Josh Groban sang “This Is All I Ask” with Bennett for “Duets II.”

Ryan Gosling as Ken in "Barbie" (Warner Bros)
Read Next
Here Are All the Songs in 'Barbie'
Tony Bennett and Willie Nelson duet “On the Sunny Side of the Street.”

“Duets II” yielded the collaboration between Tony Bennett and Willie Nelson singing “On the Sunny Side of the Street.”

John Mayer and Tony Bennet sing “One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)”.

John Mayer sang “One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)” for “Duets II.”

Stevie Wonder and Tony Bennett sang “For Once in My Life.”

From “Duets,” Stevie Wonder and Tony Bennett sang “For Once in My Life.”

Elton John dueted “Rags to Riches” with Tony Bennett.

Elton John and Tony Bennett sang “Rags to Riches” for “Duets.”

Singer Tony Bennett attends the 10th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala at Radio City Music Hall on September 15, 2016 in New York City.
Read Next
Martin Scorsese, Elton John and Bette Midler Mourn Tony Bennett: ‘A Consummate Artist’

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…