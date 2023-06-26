BET Awards 2023: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet (Photos)

Coco Jones, Burna Boy, Latto and Beyoncé Knowles walked away from the 2023 BET Awards with wins, but first, Jones and Latto walked the red carpet before the ceremony.
Drake led the 2023 nominations with seven nods, followed by GloRilla with six nominations. Lizzo and 21 Savate tied for five nods, and the artists tied for four nominations included Burna Boy, Ice Spice, Chris Brown, SZA and Beyoncé.
"Real Housewives" stars Karen Huger, Eva Marcille and Claudia Jordan walked the red carpet. So did younger stars King Combs, Jalyn Hall and Coco Jones — who won Best New Artist — also represented the generations of Black performers making moves in entertainment.
Here's who else showed up and what they wore: