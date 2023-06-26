We've Got Hollywood Covered
BET Awards 2023: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet (Photos)

GloRilla, Swae Lee and more dressed up for Hip Hop’s Biggest Night

| June 26, 2023 @ 12:49 PM
Janelle James, GloRilla and Swae Lee at the BET 2023 Awards Red Carpet

Getty Images

Shameik Moore, Coco Jones and Claudia Jordan
Getty Images

Coco Jones, Burna Boy, Latto and Beyoncé Knowles walked away from the 2023 BET Awards with wins, but first, Jones and Latto walked the red carpet before the ceremony.

 

Drake led the 2023 nominations with seven nods, followed by GloRilla with six nominations. Lizzo and 21 Savate tied for five nods, and the artists tied for four nominations included Burna Boy, Ice Spice, Chris Brown, SZA and Beyoncé.

 

"Real Housewives" stars Karen Huger, Eva Marcille and Claudia Jordan walked the red carpet. So did younger stars King Combs, Jalyn Hall and Coco Jones — who won Best New Artist — also represented the generations of Black performers making moves in entertainment.

 

Here's who else showed up and what they wore:

Shameik Moore on BET Red Carpet
Getty Images

Shameik Moore

Latto on BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Latto

King Combs at the 2023 Red Carpet
Getty Images

King Combs

Coco Jones at the BET 2023 Red Carpet
Getty Images

Coco Jones

Scott Evans at the BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Scott Evans

Janelle James at BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Janelle James

Brandon T. Jackson at the BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Brandon T. Jackson

GloRilla at BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

GloRilla

Swae Lee at BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Swae Lee

Flo Milli at BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Flo Milli

Warren G at 2023 BET Red Carpet
Getty Images

Warren G

Karen Huger at the 2023 BET Red Carpet
Getty Images

Karen Huger

Lil Uzi Vert on BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert

Eva Marcille at 2023 BET Red Carpet
Getty Images

Eva Marcille

Soulja Boy at BET 2023 Red Carpet
Getty Images

Soulja Boy

Claudia Jordan at the 2023 BET Carpet
Getty Images

Claudia Jordan

Busta Rhymes at 2023 BET Red Carpet
Getty Images

Busta Rhymes

Dexta Daps at BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Dexta Daps

Lil Scrappy at BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Lil Scrappy

Thaddeus J. Mixon at the BET Red Carpet 2023
Getty Images

Thaddeus J. Mixon

Jalyn Hall at 2023 BET Red Carpet
Getty Images

Jalyn Hall