BET+ Orders Spinoff of Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ With Zac and Fatima

BET+ has ordered a spinoff of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas,” which airs on the BET cable channel. The spinoff will focus on Devale Ellis’ Zac and Crystal Renee Hayslett’s Fatima and be called “Tyler Perry’s Zatima.”

The series will focus on the two as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. “Zatima” started production at Tyler Perry Studios this week and will premiere in 2022 on BET+.

“Zatima” is the second spinoff of a Tyler Perry show for BET+. The first, “Ruthless,” was spun out of “The Oval,” and tells the story of a woman named Ruth, who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.

Like all of his series, Perry serves as director, writer and producer on “Zatima.”

“We are continuing to strengthen our investment in quality programming, and our partnership with Tyler Perry has a proven track record of super-serving our audience,” BET president and CEO Scott Mills said. “We look forward to unlocking crossover viewership opportunities between our linear platform and our streaming service one of our strongest series, ‘Sistas.’ With ‘Zatima’ joining our expanding roster of BET+ originals, BET is committed to giving viewers more of the compelling content they love and expect across our platforms.”