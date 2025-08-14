Beto O’Rourke Calls Ted Cruz ‘A Curse Upon the People of Texas,’ Suggests His Vacations Incite Natural Disasters | Video

Beto O’Rourke thinks that Ted Cruz might be a curse on all the people of Texas.

On Wednesday’s “Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know” podcast, the host pointed out that Cruz seems to be on vacation when disasters strike Texas. He was out of the country during the statewide blackouts in 2021 and during the flood disaster over the summer. O’Rourke suggested that the senator might just be cursing the state of Texas.

“I think he’s a curse upon the people of Texas any way that you put it,” O’Rourke said. “It’s clear that he doesn’t care about the people that he purports to serve or represent. You know, that should be damning in and of itself. And for me, it is. Even worse – and you know, this wasn’t the case in 2018, but it certainly was in 2021 – his effort to incite an insurrection against the country’s government in which he serves, to try to overturn a lawfully, fairly, democratically decided election.”

He continued: “In my opinion, that should bar him from any public service and really should prompt an investigation by the Department of Justice into his role in that insurrection attempt on the 6th of January 2021. And I think it’s one of the big failings, honestly, of the previous administration and their Department of Justice. They didn’t prosecute those like Donald Trump or like Ted Cruz who are responsible for that insurrection. And the fact that we nearly lost what Lincoln called The Last Best Hope of Earth.”

On top of the ridicule over the summer Cruz got for being in Greece during the Texas flooding, the senator also went viral for getting in a shouting match with Tucker Carlson over Trump’s battle with Iran back in June.

“How many people live in Iran, by the way?” Carlson asked. “I don’t know the population at all … I don’t know the population,” Cruz replied.

“You don’t know the population in the country you seek to topple?” Carlson asked. He then clarified that Iran currently has an estimated population of 92 million. “How could you not know that?”

Watch the full interview between Minhaj and O’Rourke above.