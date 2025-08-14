Laura Loomer Says Bill Maher’s Joke That She Slept With Trump Cost Her White House Job in Leaked Deposition

Laura Loomer sued Bill Maher and HBO last year after the “Real Time” host suggested she had an affair with President Donald Trump on the campaign trail — and now, her deposition has been made public.

According to Puck News, Loomer’s own legal team publicized the deposition in defiance of the presiding judge’s order that it was to remain confidential; it has since been re-sealed. However, the Internet is as they say forever, so the documents are still available online.

“I have been smeared as a whore and as a groupie and as a bimbo, and I am not working in the White House right now because of Bill Maher’s false accusations against me, in which he stated that I had an affair with President Trump,” she said in support of her October 2024 lawsuit.

The journalist/social media personality initially wanted more than $150 million in damages after Maher said Loomer “might be” sleeping with Trump during two episodes that September. His exact word was “f–king,” rather.

“I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she’s very close to Trump. She’s 31, looks like his type,” the comedian said on Sept. 13. “We did an editorial here a few years ago … it was basically, who’s Trump f–king? Because I said, you know, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer.”

In the aftermath of that quip, Loomer says she has been harassed by Trump haters while also losing out on a job in The White House despite still reportedly working with administration officials in unofficial capacities (however, she also admitted a role was rescinded prior to the episodes’ tapings due to a New York Times piece about her).

“I have a right to defend myself, and I have a right to fight back against Bill Maher’s sexist, misogynistic and malicious comments about me that are obviously defamatory,” she said in her deposition, which was made public last month. “He falsely accused me of having sex with the president, and as a result, I’ve been subjected to a lot of harassment. It threatens my safety. And so, yes, I publicized the fact that I am suing Bill Maher and his enabler, HBO. And I have a right to do that.”

“I would have been paid much more than I was making previously. And who knows what I could have parlayed having that on my résumé into in the future,” Loomer said. “There are people that go on who work for administrations who get to go work at boards. There’s people that get to have foundations. They get to go work in future administrations. They get paid for speaking engagements once they leave their official role with the federal government. You don’t know. There’s people that write books. There’s people that get to go become Fox News contributors. They become contributors on mainstream media.”

“Look at somebody like Jen Psaki or Karine Jean-Pierre, for example. They both have shows. Karine Jean-Pierre just announced a book deal today,” she continued. “So when you work for an administration, once the person is out of office or once you’re done with your job, that could parlay into a lot of speculative opportunities.”

Ultimately, while the parties disagreed on the definitions of speculative vs. punitive damages, Loomer insisted Maher has negatively impacted her future earning potential and damaged her reputation as an investigative journalist.

“It is the damages that are compounded by what Bill Maher has done to me,” she added. “There’s nothing worse than stolen opportunity, and Bill Maher has robbed me of opportunity by falsely smearing me as a philander, an adulterer and a groupie.”

“The fact of the matter here is that Bill Maher falsely accused me of having sex with President Trump. And, so you know, there’s no evidence that I had sex with President Trump. I have never even been in the same room with President Trump alone,” Loomer further noted. “Bill Maher has no understanding of my personal life. He was reckless with the regard to the fact that I have a boyfriend. And he has no evidence that I had sex with President Trump. It’s just outrageous. And so as it relates to my situation, yes, it’s defamatory.”

Although, Loomer also explains in the deposition why she once said fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “literally put Arby’s in her pants” … so, grain of salt.

You can read more of Laura Loomer’s 200-plus-page deposition, here. TheWrap has reached out to reps for Maher and WBD for comment.