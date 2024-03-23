Women are becoming more liberal and men are becoming more conservative, Bill Maher said on Friday during the Overtime segment of “Real Time.” Citing polls that claim to prove as much, Maher commented, “Well, duh,” before he passed the mic to guest Beto O’Rourke, who offered up an anecdote to explain the growing divide.

“I read that and I asked my 15-year-old daughter Molly the question,” O’Rouke said. “Right away without skipping a beat, she said, ‘Women are getting too much power and men don’t like that’ and I thought about it.”

The Texan continued, “I thought about the abortion ruling in Texas, you know, harder there to get an abortion than anywhere else. Individual counties are now banning women from driving on their roads to leave the state to go get an abortion in New Mexico or someplace where it’s legal. The IVF ruling in Alabama, it’s not about life. It’s about control. It’s about power.”

O’Rourke, who ran for governor in the state of Texas in 2022, said he ultimately feels hopeful about where things are headed.

“And I think that helps to explain some of that divide that we’re seeing right now. But it also gives me some hope that women in Texas, across this country, who understand this and are living through it more than anyone else are going to help lead the comeback against… so, watch out in Texas,” O’Rourke finished to applause.

Media reporter Kara Swisher, a fellow guest on the Overtime segment, jumped in and said she is raising three boys who aren’t conservative thinkers, and it’s “not because I raised them that way.”

Swisher added, “They get to do whatever they want. But, but it’s a really interesting thing because we talked about this idea and I think what they want to do is not be jerks, essentially, they’re trying to sort of avoid that and it’s really difficult. Everyone has to sort of, as you were saying earlier, name themselves. You have to always put labels on yourself.”

Young people, Swisher added, are not interested in labeling themselves, something that she thinks older generations should consider. Co-guest and former Trump administration spokeperson Sarah Isgur then opened up the conversation to that of a larger “crisis of young men.”

“The education gap being one of the real drivers behind the political gap, well, that education gap is also falling along gender lines,” Isgur said. “Women are now graduating from college at a much higher level. They’re getting law degrees, they’re getting graduate degrees at a much, much higher level. We’re leaving men behind.”

The college graduation gap conversation began in earnest in 2021. A Pew Research Center study showed that women were both enrolling in and graduating from college at a higher rate than their male counterparts and that the majority of adults over the age of 25 don’t have a four-year degree at all.

Watch the back-and-forth in the video above, from the Overtime segment on Friday’s episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher.”