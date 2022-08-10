Beto O’Rourke Snaps at ‘Motherf—er’ Laughing About Uvalde Deaths: ‘It’s Not Funny to Me’ (Video)

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke had a blunt response for a heckler who laughed during a discussion of the children who died in the Uvalde massacre and the weapons that killed them.

“It may be funny to you motherf—er, but it’s not funny to me,” O’Rourke said.

Watch the clip below (via Travis Akers):

“It may be funny to you mother f*cker, but it’s not funny to me.”@BetoORourke did not hold back when a supporter of Greg Abbott laughed loudly as Beto discussed the mass shooting in Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/ETJssUFZxS — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 11, 2022

The comments came during a town hall meeting in Mineral Wells, Texas, a North Texas town about 50 miles west of Ft. Worth. “I’m gonna make sure that, now 11 weeks since we lost 19 kids, and their 2 teachers, shot to death with a weapon, originally designed for use in combat,” O’Rourke said.

“Legally purchased by an 18 year old, who did not try to purchase when he was 16, or 17, but followed the law that’s on the books ladies and gentlemen, that says you can buy not one, you can buy two or more if you want to, AR-15s,” he continued. “Hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and take that weapon that was originally designed for use on the battlefield in Vietnam to penetrate an enemy soldier’s helmet at 500 feet, and knock him down dead. Up against kids-“

At this point someone can be heard cackling with laughter, at which point O’Rourke says “it may be funny to you” etc.

