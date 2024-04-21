A few weeks after she pitched herself for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Bette Midler has another television role request. On Sunday she wrote on social media, “Since I’m now using this website to pitch myself on TV shows, I would also like to play Melissa Schemmenti’s mother on ‘Abbott Elementary.’ If you see Quinta Brunson, please tell her.”

Midler’s idea was an immediate hit with her followers. Author Bruno Amato wrote, “You’d be perfect!” and someone tweeting as @BBooks89 added, “That would be AMAZING!!! The resemblance between you two gorgeous ladies is uncanny! You would be incredible in that role. Abbott is one of my new favorite shows! Praying fiercely that this manifests.”

Midler’s previous bid to join the RHOBH cast was also a hit. Everyone from Bravo’s Andy Cohen to the network itself joined on the fun, and the actress later added that her tagline on the show would be, “Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ’em!!”

Lisa Ann Walter, the actress who plays teacher Melissa Schemmenti on the hit ABC comedy series, told People in March that she’d love to bring one of her former costars onto the show — Lindsay Lohan. The pair previously worked together on 1998’s remake of “The Parent Trap.”

While speaking of a potential sequel to the movie, Schemmenti commented, “I would love to go back for another version of it — or if [Lohan] wants to come on to our show, I’d love that, too.”

“I guess we’d have to make her a relative since we’re both redheads — since I’m a ‘redhead,’ and she actually is,” she added.

Midler stepped back from the stage in 2021, but her career in film and TV isn’t over yet. She appeared in 2023’s “Sitting in Bars with Cake” and “Hocus Pocus 2,” and will next be seen in “The Fabulous Four” alongside Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally.