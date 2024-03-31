Bette Midler might have been channel surfing Saturday when she tweeted out a query: “Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s–t. And to get paid for it? A dream!”

The legendary entertainer even got the cosign from “Real Housewives” network Bravo and producer Andy Cohen.

“Talk about a glorious crossover,” the official @BravoTV X account tweeted.

“It’s time!” Cohen added.

Responding to Cohen with a retweet, Midler shared what she thinks her “Housewives” tagline would be: “I think my tagline should be, ‘Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ’em!!’”

Fans were equally enthusiastic in the comments to Midler, Cohen and Bravo. Some even offered up an alternative tagline should Midler actually join the “RHOBH” ranks.

“Wind beneath my wings? You’re the dust left in my wake,” @wrexweed pitched.

Midler wouldn’t be the first celebrity to show up on the reality series. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Babyface and Andrea Bocelli are all among the famous faces who’ve shown up on the series.

Midler most recently appeared in 2023’s “Sitting in Bars with Cake” and reprised her role as Winifred Sanders in 2022’s “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Her next movie, “The Fabulous Four,” will be released on July 26. The movie costars Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally as two lifelong friends who are invited by Midler’s character, a former college classmate, to be in her wedding.

In 2021, Midler, who won a Tony Award in 2018 for the Broadway revival of “Hello Dolly!,” revealed in an interview with Parade that she doesn’t think she will continue to act onstage.

“My time on the stage is basically up. I’m 75. I don’t have the impulse to prove myself anymore. I feel like ‘I did that.’ And I’ve done a lot. I’ve earned my rest,” Midler said. “Am I going to make an announcement? No. I’m just going to fade away.”

“I did the best I could to give people joy,” she added. “And I had a lot of fun myself. I overcame my circumstances and I would like to help other people overcome theirs. I have high hopes for humanity.”