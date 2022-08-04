“Better Call Saul” is ending, but you can get your hands on all kinds of “Better Call Saul” wardrobe and props in an auction starting August 18, Propstore announced on Thursday.

Among the many items up for auction include one of Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) colorful suits, as well as outfits worn by Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and by Giancarlo Esposito as Los Pollos Hermanos honcho Gus Fring.

Also on the auction block: Hector Salamanca’s (Mark Margolis) bell, which is expected to fetch $3,000-$5,000, and Marco Salamanca’s (Luis Moncada) skull tip boots, which are estimated to sell for $1,500-$2,500.

Hector’s bell from “Better Call Saul” (Propstore)

You can also bid on Los Pollos Hermanos-branded items, as well as Saul’s “press 1” burner phone and his “World’s 2nd Best Lawyer” mug.

A portion of the profits will be donated to two Albuquerque, New Mexico, charities, Assistance League of Albuquerque and ABQ Mutual Aid. Bidders can participate globally from August 18 until Sept. 1 at www.propstore.com/bettercallsaul.

If you register for the auction, you are also entered to win one of two “Better Call Saul” gift packs.

Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Marketing for Propstore said, “For six seasons now, we’ve watched the evolution of ‘Slippin’ Jimmy’ McGill into the smooth-talking cartel lawyer that we first met on ‘Breaking Bad,’ Saul Goodman. It’s been an incredible story that’s been intertwined with fan-favorites like Gus Fring, Hector Salamanca, and Mike Ehrmantraut and the series has also introduced us to new amazing characters like Kim Wexler, Chuck McGill, Howard Hamlin, Nacho Varga, and Lalo Salamanca. Propstore is proud to be hosting this auction event to allow fans an opportunity to take home an authentic piece from this classic television series for their collection.”

The series finale of “Better Call Saul” airs Monday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.