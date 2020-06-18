‘Betty’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO has renewed the skateboarding comedy series “Betty” for a second season, the premium cable network announced Thursday.

“It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of ‘Betty,’ and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships with us,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of programming. “We can’t wait to watch where our beloved Bettys go next.”

The six-episode half-hour series debuted last month and wrapped its first-season run on Friday, June 5.

Inspired by Crystal Moselle’s feature “Skate Kitchen,” the series stars the movie’s Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg as a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.

Moselle is director and executive producer on the second season, joined by executive producers Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Sophia Mourad. The series is produced by Untitled Entertainment.