Betty White Had a Stroke 6 Days Before She Died, Death Certificate Says

“Golden Girls” alum Betty White died due to a stroke.

According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, White died after suffering a cerebrovascular accident, which is the medical terminology for stroke.

White suffered the stroke six days before her death, according to the report obtained by the website.

A rep for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Monday.

White died on the final day of 2021, just weeks before her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” a statement from her rep at the time read. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”