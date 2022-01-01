Betty White’s ‘SNL’ Episode to Re-Air Tonight

In tribute to the late, great Betty White, “SNL” will re-air tonight in the show’s usual 11:30 p.m. ET time slot the May 2010 show she hosted and for which she earned a Primetime Emmy Award.

There was a huge grassroots uprising back in 2010 after her crazy-fun Snickers Super Bowl commercial of White’s fans demanding producer Lorne Michaels let White host “SNL.” Michael listened, White said yes and, well, the rest is television history.

Regarding the fan movement to get White as host, “It took on a groundswell,” Michaels told USA Today. “It isn’t something we would have said no to. (But the Internet buzz) validated that, ‘Oh, that’d be fun.’ … It was the outpouring of affection from fans, and we feel the same way.”

The then 88-year-old’s dizzying cultural renaissance hit another peak when the ratings of that May 8, 2010 shot came in, giving the NBC institution its best ratings since the pre-election telecast of 2008, according to Nielsen ratings released by the network.

Though White was joined for the Mother’s Day-themed show by “SNL” cast alums Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon, she was easily the star of the night. Good thing: The show averaged an 8.8 household rating and a 21 share in metered markets.

You can watch all of Betty White’s “SNL” sketches by clicking here.

White, the beloved actress best known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” died Friday morning. She was 99 and about to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Friends, family, fans, actors and other members of the Hollywood community came together to mourn her.

News of her death has not changed Fathom Events‘ plan to screen a filmed tribute to the TV legend in theaters on Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

The “SNL” episode with White as host will re-air Jan. 1, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.