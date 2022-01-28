Beverly D’Angelo will guest star as Serafina Carisi, the mother of A.D.A. Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in a March episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” NBC confirmed to the TheWrap on Friday.

In the episode, Sonny will attend a family dinner. It’s not known if he’ll bring girlfriend Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) along to meet Mama Carisi.

Ryann Shane, who plays Carisi’s niece, Mia, will also be featured in a March episode.

D’Angelo had a recurring role as public defender Rebecca Balthus in Seasons 5 and 9 of the long-running crime procedural.

In addition to playing Ellen Griswold in several National Lampoon movies, D’Angelo also-co-starred in “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “American History X,” and “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay.” Her TV credits include playing Hollywood agent Barbara “Babs” Miller on “Entourage,” and recurring roles on “Mom” and “Insatiable.”

