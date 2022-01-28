FX’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Rounds Out Regular Cast

FX is rounding out the cast for its upcoming adaptation of “Fleishman Is In Trouble.” Adam Brody is joining as a series regular with Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross on board in recurring roles.

The limited series is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel of the same name. Brodesser-Akner is also writing the TV adaptation.

Here is the logline:

The story is centered on recently separated forty-something “Toby Fleishman,” who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Jesse Eisenberg will star as “Toby Fleishman,” a recently divorced hepatologist. Emotionally, the separation from his wife has been difficult, especially now that he’s learning how to be a single dad. He’s recently joined the dating app scene and is amazed at the newfound attention he’s receiving from women.

Caplan will star as “Libby,” the show’s narrator and Toby’s friend. Libby and Toby had lost touch for years, but following his divorce, they’ve recently reconnected and rekindled their friendship. She used to work for a men’s magazine, but has since stopped writing and is now a full-time stay-at-home mother.

Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross play the Fleishman’s children “Solly” and “Hanna,” respectively. Brody stars as “Seth,” an old friend of Toby’s.

Brodesser-Akner will executive produce with Sarah Timberman, Susannah Grant and Carl Beverly of Timberman/Beverly Productions also serving as executive producers. The project hails from ABC Signature Studios.