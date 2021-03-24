‘Bewitched’ Film Reboot in the Works at Sony

Sony Pictures is in early development on a new movie take on the ’60s sitcom “Bewitched” that starred Elizabeth Montgomery.

The new “Bewitched” movie will be written by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, who are the creators behind the series “MacGyver” and “12 Monkeys.”

John Davis and John Fox (“Dolemite is My Name,” “Game Night”) are developing the film that’s based on the original sitcom series.

Also Read: Sony Pushes 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' Back 2 Months to July

“Bewitched” ran for eight seasons and 254 episodes beginning in 1964 and was the story of a witch married to an ordinary man, whom she does not inform of her special powers until after their wedding. She agrees to attempt to hide her magic from extended family and the outside world but struggles to hide her instincts with hilarious results.

Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman starred in a 2005 film directed by Nora Ephron also based on “Bewitched.” That film however was about Ferrell playing an actor who unknowingly teams with a real witch in the part of the housewife witch on a remake of the real sitcom “Bewitched.”

No plot details were available for the new film, but it’s expected that it will veer much more closely to the original premise of the sitcom.

Also Read: 'Punky Brewster' Revival Trailer: Soleil Moon Frye Is Back, and Her Chuck Taylors Still Don't Match (Video)

Matalas is under an overall deal at CBS and co-running “Star Trek: Picard.” Matalas and Fickett are also currently developing the “Witch Mountain” remake for Disney+, on which they are also working with John Davis and John Fox. Their series “12 Monkeys” based on the Terry Gilliam movie ran for four seasons on SyFy.

Matalas and Fickett are represented by ICM Partners and AJ Brandenstein at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern is their lawyers. Matalas is also represented by David Kanter at Anonymous Content.

Deadline first reported the news.