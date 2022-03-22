Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra to Perform at 94th Oscars

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform this year’s nominated songs on the 94th Oscars, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced on Tuesday.

The Oscars will air live on ABC on March 27.

This year’s Original Song nominees and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Performed by Beyoncé

Music and Lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” – Performed by Sebastián Yatra

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die” – Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” – Performed by Reba McEntire

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Van Morrison, who was invited to perform, will not perform his Oscar nominated Song “Down to Joy” due to a scheduling conflict. “Down to Joy” will not be performed on the telecast.

According to Steve Pond’s analysis for Best Original Song, If Sam Smith can win an Oscar for a very bad James Bond song, shouldn’t Billie Eilish be able to win one for a very good Bond song? Probably, unless some of that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” mojo rubs off on “Dos Oruguitas,” the Encanto song that was nominated and is probably the other other nominee with a real chance. As for 13-time nominee Diane Warren, still looking for her first win, maybe she needs to write the next Bond or Disney song.

Variety first reported the news about Beyoncé performing at the Oscars.