Beyoncé’s Childhood Home in Houston Catches Fire on Christmas Morning

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s childhood home in Houston caught fire Christmas morning, but the mystery blaze was quickly put out and no one was injured.

At around 2 a.m. on Monday, a firefighting squad arrived at the home, which is located on the 2400 block of Rosedale Street, and put out the flames just moments later. When the fire crew arrived, the second story of the home was being swarmed by flames, according to the fire department, NBC News reports.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, per reports by KTRK.

“We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the Houston Chronicle.

Knowles-Carter hasn’t lived in the home since she was about 5 years old. The family purchased the house in 1982, and it was built in 1946. The family has returned to Houston to facilitate charitable events and health-centered initiatives.

In 2020, Knowles-Carter worked alongside her mother Tina Knowles to provide a mobile COVID-19 testing for the community as a part of the singer’s BeyGOOD/#IDIDMYPART campaign.

The family who lived in the home, which is now recognized as a landmark, was able to escape unharmed with no injuries, NBC News reports.