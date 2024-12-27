Beyoncé’s Christmas Day Halftime Show Now Available on Netflix as Standalone Special

Beyoncé’s Christmas Day halftime show is now streaming as its own standalone special on Netflix for anyone who might have missed it – or just needs to relive it.

Netflix revealed on Instagram on Friday that the 13-minute holiday special – which turned out to be just as much a spectacle for the streamer as the two NFL matches did – had just dropped for watching (and, more likely, rewatching).

“We’re screaming YA YA YA YA YA because BEYONCÉ BOWL, a standalone special, is now on Netflix,” the streamer shared.

Beyoncé performed during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans halftime show on Netflix’s first foray into professional football streaming. She performed several songs off her latest album, “Cowboy Carter” — including “16 Carriages,” “Blackbiird,” “Ya Ya,” “My House,” “Spaghettii,” “Riiverdance,” “Sweet Honey Buckiin,” “Levii’s Jeans,” “Jolene” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The artist was joined by special guests like Post Malone and Shaboozey. Her daughter Blue Ivy also joined her on the field to line dance during “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Netflix’s journey into live sports certainly paid off. The pair of games brought in 65 million total viewers in the United States, according to Nielsen data. The Ravens vs. Texans game saw 24.3 million viewers based on average minute audience data. As for the Chiefs vs. Steelers game, that saw 24.1 million viewers in average minute audience viewing.

The “Beyoncé Bowl” signified the peak of viewership in the United States, though. The halftime show was seen by over 27 million people, per Nielsen. It also took over social media to the shock of nobody with #BeyonceBowl trending No. 1 on X worldwide – overtaking #Christmas on Christmas Day. Netflix even occupied 10 of the Top 12 trending topics on Twitter in the U.S. by the time her performance wrapped up.

“Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer, said in a Thursday statement. “We’re thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let’s please not forget the electrifying Beyoncé and the brilliant Mariah Carey.”

The “Beyoncé Bowl” special is now streaming on Netflix.