Oprah, Tyler Perry and More Saddle Up for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Opening Night: ‘Incredible Show!’

From Blue Ivy’s viral solo dance to Rumi Carter hitting the stage and the fusion of Renaissance, fans had a blast at Queen Bey’s musical rodeo

Raquel Harris

Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and more have pulled on up to the rodeo for the first night of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.

“Finally got to sing ‘Texas Hold ‘Em at the top of my lungs with Beyoncé!” Winfrey shared in a video post on Instagram on Tuesday, the day after Bey’s first night in Los Angeles. “Threw my keys up so hard and now I gotta go find them.”

In the clip, Winfrey is seen dancing alongside her friend and fellow media mogul Tyler Perry. Together, they take one another’s arms and did a dosey-doe while in the stands. Her bestie Gayle King also took to the gram to share her attendance and show off her cowboy attire for the night.

Beyoncé also wrangled in her own best friend, Kelly Rowland, whom she calls her sister, as well as her sister and musician Solange Knowles.

Rowland raved about Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s solo performance.

“COWBOY CARTER GAVE ME EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED! I am filled!! So many messages! WHAT A NIGHT!!! MY SIS! BlueBlue’s WALK!! Rumi’s unforgettable Smile!!! INCREDIBLE SHOW!!” Rowland exclaimed.

Knowles also celebrated and cheered on her niece, saying, “TT’s babbyyyyyy killing s—t.”

From Blue Ivy’s viral solo dance to Rumi Carter hitting the stage and the fusion of Renaissance, fans had a blast at Queen Bey’s musical rodeo. Beyoncé kicked off the first night of her Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles Monday night, it’s the second act of a trilogy project she’s been working.

See what fans and other celebrities had to say about it.

