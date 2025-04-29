Oprah, Tyler Perry and More Saddle Up for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Opening Night: ‘Incredible Show!’

Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and more have pulled on up to the rodeo for the first night of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.

“Finally got to sing ‘Texas Hold ‘Em at the top of my lungs with Beyoncé!” Winfrey shared in a video post on Instagram on Tuesday, the day after Bey’s first night in Los Angeles. “Threw my keys up so hard and now I gotta go find them.”

In the clip, Winfrey is seen dancing alongside her friend and fellow media mogul Tyler Perry. Together, they take one another’s arms and did a dosey-doe while in the stands. Her bestie Gayle King also took to the gram to share her attendance and show off her cowboy attire for the night.

Beyoncé also wrangled in her own best friend, Kelly Rowland, whom she calls her sister, as well as her sister and musician Solange Knowles.

Rowland raved about Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s solo performance.

“COWBOY CARTER GAVE ME EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED! I am filled!! So many messages! WHAT A NIGHT!!! MY SIS! BlueBlue’s WALK!! Rumi’s unforgettable Smile!!! INCREDIBLE SHOW!!” Rowland exclaimed.

Knowles also celebrated and cheered on her niece, saying, “TT’s babbyyyyyy killing s—t.”

TT's babbyyyyyy killing shitttt https://t.co/PyV2fPIIwo — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) April 29, 2025

From Blue Ivy’s viral solo dance to Rumi Carter hitting the stage and the fusion of Renaissance, fans had a blast at Queen Bey’s musical rodeo. Beyoncé kicked off the first night of her Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles Monday night, it’s the second act of a trilogy project she’s been working.

See what fans and other celebrities had to say about it.

The ladies of the Carter family 🔥🤎🙌🏾🥲 just WOWWWW — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) April 29, 2025

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Instagram, @thesherylleeralph)

she sang the national anthem and transitioned it into freedom… like BITCH HOW CAN YOU NOT SAY MOTHER pic.twitter.com/qmE5uRxAtA — lissette. COWBOY CARTER TOUR (@lilissettee) April 29, 2025

Keith Powers getting his life to II HANDS II HEAVEN at the COWBOY CARTER TOUR https://t.co/tOEdFZrVCu pic.twitter.com/qcAADAFcmM — NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) April 29, 2025