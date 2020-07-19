Beyonce and Disney+ released a new trailer on Sunday for “Black Is King” that promises a new spin on “The Lion King” that features a loaded cast of black actors, artists and filmmakers, including an Oscar winner, a world-renowned supermodel and her own very famous husband.

“Black Is King,” which will be released on July 31, was developed alongside its musical companion “The Gift,” an album Beyonce dropped last year for Disney’s remake of “The Lion King.”

The new trailer shows lavish visuals and shots of black dancers similar to those in Beyonce’s 2016 hit “Lemonade.”

Included are shots of guest stars like Jay-Z and Lupita Nyong’o, as well as audio clips of lines from “The Lion King” remake, including John Kani as Rafiki asking Simba “Who Are You?” Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Pharrell Williams are also among the stars who will appear in the film.

According to a press release, “Black Is King” was filmed across locations in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. A new distribution deal by Disney will make the visual album available in many African regions, including countries like South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Namibia, Senegal, and Cameroon.

Watch the trailer in the clip above.