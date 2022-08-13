Beyoncé shared a sneak peek of the visuals for her July album “Renaissance” in a jam-packed teaser for opening track “I’m That Girl.”

In the clip, released Friday, the singer models a sculpted mirrored bodysuit and polka-dot tights while she struts around a house. The next sequence’s outfits alternate between a casual T-shirt and a futuristic dress accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and a gun-shaped microphone. Another standout sees Bey adorned with a veil, high braid and a dead ringer for the Heart of the Ocean necklace from “Titanic.” Oh, and her scene partner is a horse.

Then, at the 38-second mark, there’s an interruption: a rapid-fire montage of looks ranging from cyberpunk to cowboy glam to Grace Jones editorial glamor.

Three of several looks featured in the official teaser for “I’m That Girl,” via Beyoncé/Vevo

Though Beyoncé has yet to announce what’s in store for the album’s visual counterpart, the flurry of snapshots suggests that “Renaissance” might be getting the full visual album treatment. The end of the teaser – a black screen labeled with the text “1. I’m That Girl” – further indicates that the other 15 tracks will follow suit.

High-concept visuals have long been part of Beyoncé’s oeuvre, arguably since her 2013’s self-titled album that matched every single track with a non-linear short film. She took the visual album concept to new heights with 2016’s “Lemonade,” featuring the poetry of Warsan Shire. The acclaimed project was nominated for four Emmys and was the recipient of a Peabody, as well as awards from BET and the Art Directors Guild, among others.

“Renaissance” debuted July 29 to overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and fans. The dance-club album is packaged as “Act I” of a three-part project. Beyoncé has yet to reveal details about the second and third chapters, nor any expected dates.

Watch the official teaser for “I’m That Girl” above or here.