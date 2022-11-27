We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Beyoncé Slays at Soul Train Awards With 3 Prizes: Complete Winners List

The diva earns three prizes, including best song and album

| November 27, 2022 @ 6:34 AM
beyonce

Beyoncé at the 2021 Grammy Awards (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé earned three awards at Saturday’s Soul Train Awards, including Song of the Year for “Break My Soul” and Album of the Year for “Renaissance.”

The artist, who was not present for the BET-televised ceremony broadcast live from Las Vegas, also shared the Best Collaboration prize for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers.

Deon Cole hosted the ceremony, which closed with the Iconic funk brand and Legend Award winners Morris Day & The Time. The ’90s R&B group Xscape was also presented with the Lady of Soul prize.

Nova Wav on Working With Beyoncé and How They’re Forging a Path for Female Music Producers (Video)
Also Read:
Nova Wav on Working With Beyoncé and How They’re Forging a Path for Female Music Producers (Video)

See the complete list of winners below:

BEST NEW ARTIST
Tems  

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Mary J. Blige       

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Jazmine Sullivan  

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Chris Brown         

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin           

SONG OF THE YEAR
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé    

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Renaissance,” Beyoncé       

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long   

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
“About Damn Time,”  Lizzo

BEST COLLABORATION
“Make Me Say it Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Smokin Out the Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic    

 

Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ Star Who Won an Oscar for ‘Flashdance’ Title Song, Dies at 63
Also Read:
Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ Star Who Won an Oscar for ‘Flashdance’ Title Song, Dies at 63