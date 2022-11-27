Beyoncé Slays at Soul Train Awards With 3 Prizes: Complete Winners List

Beyoncé earned three awards at Saturday’s Soul Train Awards, including Song of the Year for “Break My Soul” and Album of the Year for “Renaissance.”
The artist, who was not present for the BET-televised ceremony broadcast live from Las Vegas, also shared the Best Collaboration prize for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers.
Deon Cole hosted the ceremony, which closed with the Iconic funk brand and Legend Award winners Morris Day & The Time. The ’90s R&B group Xscape was also presented with the Lady of Soul prize.
See the complete list of winners below:
BEST NEW ARTIST
Tems
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Mary J. Blige
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Chris Brown
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Renaissance,” Beyoncé
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
BEST COLLABORATION
“Make Me Say it Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Smokin Out the Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic