Beyoncé Slays at Soul Train Awards With 3 Prizes: Complete Winners List

Beyoncé earned three awards at Saturday’s Soul Train Awards, including Song of the Year for “Break My Soul” and Album of the Year for “Renaissance.”

The artist, who was not present for the BET-televised ceremony broadcast live from Las Vegas, also shared the Best Collaboration prize for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers.

Deon Cole hosted the ceremony, which closed with the Iconic funk brand and Legend Award winners Morris Day & The Time. The ’90s R&B group Xscape was also presented with the Lady of Soul prize.

See the complete list of winners below:

BEST NEW ARTIST

Tems

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Mary J. Blige

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Jazmine Sullivan

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Chris Brown

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

BEST COLLABORATION

“Make Me Say it Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Smokin Out the Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic