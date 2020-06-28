Beyonce’s ‘Black Is King’ Reimagines ‘The Lion King’ in New Trailer (Video)

Beyonce has turned the songs she wrote for the “Lion King” companion album “The Gift” into a new visual album, “Black Is King,” that will debut on Disney+ on July 31.

In a joint release announcing the film, Disney and Parkwood Entertainment say that “Black Is King” will reimagine the story of “The Lion King” to provide more lessons for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns” and to honor “the voyages of Black families, throughout time.”

“‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence,” Disney and Parkwood said.

Also Read: Beyonce Calls Out Bias in Music Industry During Graduation Speech (Video)

Released last year alongside Disney’s remake of the classic animated film, which starred Beyonce as Nala, “The Lion King: The Gift” features guest appearances from Black artists like Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy Carter. Those guest artists will also appear in “Black Is King,” which has been in production for a year.

This is Beyonce’s third visual album following her self-titled album in 2013 and her critically acclaimed 2016 album “Lemonade,” which premiered on HBO and became the best-selling album of that year.

Watch the trailer for “Black Is King” in the clip above.