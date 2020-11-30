President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team were cheered after the announcement of their White House communications team, not only because it is all-female, but because it also features two lesbian women of color.

Former Biden campaign adviser Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as principal deputy press secretary and Pili Tobar, a veteran of the immigration reform group America’s Voice, will be deputy White House communications director. Their appointments were announced Sunday in a release from the transition team, which vowed a “commitment to building an administration that looks like America.”

Barbara Simon, head of news and campaigns at LGBTQ+ advocacy organization GLAAD, heralded the choices in a statement to TheWrap.

“Including queer women of color in the history-making, all-female communications team shows a commitment to a White House where all are welcome at the table,” she said. “We expect them to continue fighting for more voices to be heard, especially women, immigrants and queer people of color who’ve too often been left out of conversations and decisions about our lives. We look forward to seeing them lead the way.”

Among the other staffers announced Sunday were:

Jen Psaki as the new White House press secretary; deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield as the new communications director; Ashley Etienne, a former Biden campaign adviser who’s worked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will serve as communications director for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris; senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders will be Harris’ chief spokeswoman; and former federal prosecutor Elizabeth Alexander will become first lady Jill Biden’s communications director.