Biden Dismisses Taking Cognitive Test, Asks Reporter If He’s Taken Drug Test (Video)

The presumed Democratic nominee asked a reporter “why the hell” he would take a cognitive test

| August 5, 2020 @ 8:52 AM Last Updated: August 5, 2020 @ 10:14 AM
Joe Biden

Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden scoffed at the idea of taking a cognitive test in a clip released Wednesday, questioning “why the hell” he would do that, asking a reporter if he’d taken a drug test and using a derogatory term to refer to people with substance use disorders.

CBS News’ Errol Barnett asked, “Mr. Vice President, your opponent in this election, President Trump, has made your mental state a campaign topic and when asked in June if you’d been tested for cognitive decline, you responded that you’re constantly tested, in effect because you’re in situations like this on the campaign trail. Please clarify, specifically: Have you taken a cognitive test?”

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” responded Biden. “Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That’s like saying to you, ‘Before you got on this program, did you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not?’ What do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?”

Also Read: Trump Boasts About Cognitive Test Results Again: 'For Me, It Was Easy' (Video)

He laughed as Barnett continued, asking about the test that President Donald Trump repeatedly described taking in the past few weeks.

“If he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Biden said, referring to the questions on the test that were widely panned by critics.

Biden went on to say that he is looking forward to debating Trump as the general election gets closer, in spite of the Trump campaign’s recent insistence that Biden doesn’t really want to participate in the face-offs.

For its part, the Trump campaign used the clip — from a Yahoo! News convention with the National Associations of Black and Hispanic Journalists scheduled for full release Thursday — to hit Biden Wednesday morning.

“Joe Biden has not been seen outside of his house since July 28. Maybe this is why,” said the campaign in a tweet.

