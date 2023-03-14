Biden Slams Florida’s ‘Cruel’ and ‘Close to Sinful’ Effort to Block Trans Rights in ‘Daily Show’ Interview With Kal Penn

During a wide-ranging interview with “The Daily Show” guest host Kal Penn, President Joe Biden knocked the state of Florida for its “cruel” and “close to sinful” treatment of transgender children.

“It’s just terrible what they’re doing. It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I wanted to become a man,’ or ‘I wanted to become a woman or I want to change,'” Biden said. “I mean what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings. They love, they have feelings.”

Though Biden did not provide specific examples of the anti-trans policies in the Sunshine State that he opposes, it recently joined a number of Republican-led states in banning gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgical procedures. Additionally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sparked controversy last year with the Parental Rights in Education bill – dubbed by critics as they “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

The president said the best way to protect the trans community is to pass legislation at the federal level.

“You mess with that, you’re breaking the law and you’re going to be held accountable” he added.

During the interview, Biden also described the moment he had an epiphany about same-sex couples.

“I was a senior in high school and I wanted to get a job,” Biden recalled. “And my dad was dropping me off at the City Hall in Wilmington, Rodney Square it’s called, and I remember, I’m about to get out of the car and I look to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other … and I’ll never forget it. I turned and looked at my dad and he said, ‘Joey, it’s simple, they love each other.'”

