President Biden has put Marjorie Taylor Greene’s head-scratching speech at a conservative conference, in which she compared his achievements to those of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson, to good use.

In a largely tongue-in-cheek campaign ad posted Tuesday, Greene’s speech overlays a montage of the president in action, spans 30 seconds and kindly includes subtitles.

Greene was widely and roundly mocked for the speech Sunday at the Turning Point Action Conference, in which she laid out the presidential legacies of FDR and LBJ and drew a link from them to Biden, seemingly with the intention to malign the president.

“The Great Society were big government programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare,” Greene said, in voiceover used for the ad, which features Biden signing a bill into law in the Oval Office, walking through the White House with Vice Presient Kamala Harris and talking to a crowd of people behind a podium at a campaign event, among other clips.

“Now, LBJ had the Great Society, but Joe Biden had Build Back Better, and he still is working on it,” Greene continues. “The largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started that LBJ expanded on and Joe Biden is attempting to complete.”

The Biden campaign ends with an official logo of the 2024 Biden-Harris campaign. You can watch it below.