National Christmas Tree Lighted For Holiday Season

Getty Images

Ratings: CBS’ Christmas-Tree Lighting Draws 1.5 Million Fewer Viewers Than NBC’s Rockefeller Center Event

by | December 6, 2021 @ 9:35 AM

But 4.5 million sets of eyeballs for network’s first-ever ”National Christmas Tree Lighting“ ain’t bad

CBS’s first-ever broadcast of the “National Christmas Tree Lighting” drew 4.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults in the 18-49 demographic on Sunday, according to early Nielsen data.

The hourlong telecast featuring President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lighting the D.C. tree, which aired from 8:30-9:30 p.m., was 1.5 million viewers shy of what NBC’s annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” garnered last week.

Become a member to read more.

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

911

‘9-1-1’ Fall Finale Preview: Watch Buck Rappel Down an Elevator Shaft to Save a Woman on Christmas Eve (Exclusive Video)
West Side Story

Can ‘West Side Story’ Break the Box Office Curse for Big-Screen Musicals?

Streaming Ad Revenue to Double by 2026, Topping $32 Billion Globally | Charts
Christmas in Rockefeller Center

How Much Has NBC’s ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Lit Up the Nielsen Ratings Lately?

‘Annie Live!’ Draws 5 Million Viewers, Lowest of All NBC’s Live-TV Musicals

Live TV Musicals Ranked by Ratings, From ‘Annie Live!’ to ‘Grease’ (Photos)

Clubhouse Fever Is Fading After Fast Start | Chart
OKC Thunder Record Loss

OKC Thunder Sets New NBA Record With Largest Loss in History
Rust Alec Baldwin Prosecutors

Gun Expert Rejects Alec Baldwin’s Claim He Didn’t Pull the Trigger: ‘On a Scale of 1 to 10? Zero’
Neil Phillips HFPA Golden Globes

Golden Globe Org’s New Diversity Chief Defends Reform Efforts as ‘Authentic and Deep’ Despite Missing Own Targets
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Debut Conjures up Some Ratings Magic