President Joe Biden explained the cause of his raspy voice Friday when questioned by Fox News’ Peter Doocy: He has a cold.

Before jumping into more substantial questioning during a press briefing, Doocy pointed out the vocal shift and asked the commander in chief if he’s doing well, to which Biden replied, “I’m OK. I have a test everyday to see, a COVID test; I’ve been checking for all the strains. What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his Pop.”

He assured Doocy it was “just a cold” and the questioning on the Department of Labor’s latest jobs report continued.

Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, released a memo Friday that said, “As is readily apparent, President Biden is experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week. This can be heard in his voice and he is feeling the colloquially well-known ‘frog in one’s throat.'”

O’Connor went on, “Investigation has included a comprehensive respiratory panel which includes 19 common respiratory pathogens, to include COVID-19, other coronaviruses, influenza, streptococcus, to name a few… All of these tests were negative. Including the above, he has been tested for COVID-19 three times this week.”

Biden’s treatment, per the doctor, will include over-the-counter medications.