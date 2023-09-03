While a lot of attention is focused on the GOP candidates for the 2024 presidential election right now, there are some who believe that President Biden and former president Donald Trump (currently the frontrunner for the Republican Party) might both drop out of the race. As New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu told NBC’s Chris Todd on “Meet the Press” Sunday of the pair, “Look, I think there’s a good shot that neither of them are actually on that ballot.”

Biden biographer Franklin Foer, who also appeared on Sunday’s “Meet The Press,” said he feels the same way, adding it “wouldn’t be a total shock” if Biden dropped out of the race before the end of 2023.

“When he talks about his life, he uses this word, fate, constantly,” Foer continued. “Joe Biden is a very religious guy, and fate is a word loaded with religious meaning. And he always talks about how he can’t say where fate goes. When I hear that, to me, it’s the ellipses in the sentence when he’s talking about his own future.”

For Sununu, the idea that both Biden and Trump could exit the race comes down to more practical reasons. He said up to 70% of Americans are “politically homeless” if they are forced to decide between the two again, and added, “I think Trump can very much lose if they winnow it down to one on one.”

“I think there’s a lot of issues that are going to come to bear with President Biden over the next year and a lot of opportunity for the Democrats to find another — another candidate,” he added.

Sununu also touted the No Labels party and said with “somebody very energizing, positive” the group could surprise and encourage voters.

The No Labels party was established in 2010 as a non-profit organization. In July No Labels announced that the organization was closing in on its goal of raising $70 million and hoped to run a bipartisan ticket with a Democrat and a Republican. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and former Republican governor Jon Huntsman have been floated as potential nominees.