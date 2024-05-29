Jill Biden Says Mics Will Be Turned Off in Biden-Trump Debate to Prevent Rambling and Screaming

“They’ve built that in where they’re gonna turn off those mics so that somebody can’t ramble, or scream at somebody,” the First Lady assures

Jill Biden at Air Force address
First Lady Jill Biden addresses US Air Force personnel at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Wednesday June 9, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS G7. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

As the debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump looms closer, First Lady Jill Biden has a promise for viewers: mics will be turned off to prevent any screaming or rambling.

Stopping by “The View” on Wednesday morning, the First Lady was almost immediately asked about her husband’s strategy for the debate, with host Sara Haines worrying that it’ll be impossible to hear either man, given Trump’s history of talking over everyone (including moderators) at debates.

But, Biden was quick to reassure everyone that there are guard rails in place to prevent that.

“They’ve built that in where they’re gonna turn off those mics so that somebody can’t ramble, or scream at somebody,” the First Lady said. “Not that my husband would be the one doing that. So that’s already been negotiated.”

Beyond that, the First Lady really wasn’t concerned about the matchup between the men, in terms of actual substance. She said she felt certain that her husband will be on his A-game.

“You’re gonna see how smart he is, and the experience he has, and then you’ll see somebody who — like you’re saying, I’m gonna use Joy’s words — can’t put a sentence together, and everything is ‘beautiful’ and it’s ‘wonderful,’” she joked.

Biden added that she believes the debate is essential and is glad that voters will have a chance to see the two politicians go head-to-head.

“The American people deserve to see the two men who are running for this office, because your choice is going to be clear,” she said.

"The View" airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

