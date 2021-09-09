Biden to Mandate Vaccinations or Weekly Tests to Companies With Over 100 Employees

President Joe Biden is set to announce new vaccination mandates for companies with over 100 employees, which will require workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly, the Associated Press reports.

Biden will require all government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — with no option to test weekly or otherwise as a means to opt out — and will direct the Department of Labor to mandate that all employers with more than 100 employees require vaccination.

Employees at these companies will, however, be able to test weekly in order to opt out of vaccination. CNN reported these new measures citing a “senior administration official” and noting the new mandate would apply to as many as 100 million Americans.

The new Labor Department vaccine requirements will affect mid-sized and larger companies throughout Hollywood, media and beyond.

The president is set to announce the new rules at a Thursday evening press conference, according to CNN. Some employers, like the Washington Post, have already mandated vaccination as a requirement for returning to the office.