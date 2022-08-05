Rosanna Arquette has joined the Season 3 cast of David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky” as recurring guest star. She will portray Jenny Hoyt’s (star Katheryn Winnick) charismatic and fast-talking mother, Virginia “Gigi” Cessna.

Her character summary is as follows: “She’s a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in her grifts, much to present-day Jenny’s resentment. Gigi has an uncanny ability to charm her way into people’s lives and then disappear without a trace. When she returns to Helena to pull her latest con, Jenny catches onto her and mother-daughter must work through their difficult relationship.”

The ABC series follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as she teams up with an ex-cop (Winnick) to solve a kidnapping case in Montana. The new installment, titled “Big Sky: Deadly Trials,” sees newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) joining the duo’s efforts to maintain order in town. But when a local backcountry trip led by likable outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet, and no camper is to be trusted.

Most recently, Arquette finished filming a fun cameo role in Jason Woliner’s untitled Peacock series executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Caviar. She will also be in the upcoming Netflix drama series “Florida Man,” executive produced by Jason Bateman. Arquette is also reprising her role with another arc of episodes on the Showtime series “The L Word.”

Additionally, the Emmy-nominated actress has appeared in several classic films, including “Pulp Fiction,” “Desperately Seeking Susan” (for which she won a BAFTA Film Award) and “After Hours.” She was also in “Etruscan Smile,” starring alongside Brian Cox, “Love Is Love Is Love” with Rita Wilson, “Crash,” “Holy Lands” and “The Whole Nine Yards.” Arquette is repped by Greene Talent, Ellen Meyer Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer.

“Big Sky” Season 3 will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It streams the next day on Hulu.