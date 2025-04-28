Big Tech’s Bear Market: 3 Things to Watch After $2.7 Trillion in Value Is Erased

Tech giants like Apple and Meta are set to report their first quarter earnings amid slumping stock prices and business uncertainty brought about by President Trump’s tariffs

If you thought, after seeing Silicon Valley bosses like Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and, of course, Tesla’s Elon Musk smiling behind President Donald Trump at his January inauguration, that this would be the “Year of Big Tech,” no one would have blamed you. But it has not worked out that way, at least so far.

Instead, 2025 has been brutal for Big Tech. Just ask investors, with the “Magnificent 7” companies as they are called — Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Tesla and Nvidia — seeing $2.71 trillion erased from their collective valuations since the start of the year.

Sean Burch

Sean is a business reporter who covers tech and media for TheWrap based in New York City. His beat includes companies like Meta and TikTok, as well as notable industry figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Sean covers the news landscape and closely watches digital media.  

