Big Tech’s Bear Market: 3 Things to Watch After $2.7 Trillion in Value Is Erased

If you thought, after seeing Silicon Valley bosses like Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and, of course, Tesla’s Elon Musk smiling behind President Donald Trump at his January inauguration, that this would be the “Year of Big Tech,” no one would have blamed you. But it has not worked out that way, at least so far.

Instead, 2025 has been brutal for Big Tech. Just ask investors, with the “Magnificent 7” companies as they are called — Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Tesla and Nvidia — seeing $2.71 trillion erased from their collective valuations since the start of the year.