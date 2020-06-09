‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Still Excellent to Each Other (Video)

Third “Bill & Ted” installment opens in theaters August 21

| June 9, 2020 @ 6:03 AM Last Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 6:20 AM

Bill and Ted are older but not much wiser in the first teaser trailer for “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the long-awaited threequel reunion to the cult favorite ’80s comedy franchise.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their roles as the lovable, time-traveling lunkheads after first jumping in a magical phone booth in 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”

In the new film, which comes nearly three decades after the 1991 sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the duo have still not fulfilled their destiny of becoming world-class rock stars who will one day bring peace and harmony to the universe.

So in order to set the world right, they join their daughters (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) to go forward in time to set things right — and encounter a new batch of historical figures, some music legends and bulked-up versions of themselves in prison.

Also Read: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First Look: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Hop Into the Old Time-Traveling Phone Booth (Photos)

The cast also includes Kid Cudi Jillian Bell, Kirsten Schaal, Beck Bennett and “Barry” breakout actor Anthony Carrigan as the film’s villain. William Sadler, who played Death in the 1991 sequel “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” will also make an appearance in the new film.

Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest”) directed from a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” is scheduled for release on Aug. 21, 2020.

Watch the full trailer above.

18 Movie Reboots With Gender-Swapped Leads, From 'His Girl Friday' to 'The Hustle' (Photos)

  • Gender Swapped Reboots Sony/MGM/Columbia Pictures Corporation/Warner Bros.
  • His Girl Friday Columbia Pictures Corporation
  • Incredible Shrinking Woman Lily Tomlin Universal Pictures
  • next karate kid Columbia Pictures Corporation
  • American Psycho 2 Mila Kunis Lions Gate Films
  • Herbie Fully Loaded Disney
  • Last Holiday Queen Latifah Paramount Pictures
  • The Tempest Helen Mirren Miramax
  • ghostbusters reviews Sony
  • Life of the Party Hopper Stone/WB
  • Overboard MGM
  • Ocean's 8 George Clooney Warner Bros.
  • Ophelia Daisy Ridley IFC Films
  • What Men Want Paramount Pictures
  • After the Wedding Sundance Film Festival
  • The Hustle Rebel Wilson Anne Hathaway Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
  • splash tom hanks ron howard Touchstone Pictures
  • Lord of the Flies MGM
  • High Fidelity Touchstone Pictures
1 of 19

Helen Mirren, Queen Latifah and Lily Tomlin have all taken over parts originally played by men

From lady "Ghostbusters" to talk of a female James Bond, Hollywood has taken a shine to remaking classic movies or TV shows with gender-swapped leads as a way of mixing up a tried and true formula. But the trend dates back farther than to just the last few years. The latest example of this is "The Hustle," opening Friday, which swaps out Steve Martin and Michael Caine with Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway in a remake of "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." Here are some other movies that looked to remake something old with not just a fresh face but from an entirely different point of view.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE