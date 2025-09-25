Bill Burr in Talks to Join Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Social Network’ Sequel

Comedian Bill Burr is in talks to join Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Network Part II,” a follow-up to his Academy Award-winning and box office hit film “The Social Network” at Sony Pictures.

Details about his role are being kept under wraps. Production is being eyed to begin later this year in Vancouver.

Jeremy Allen White, recent Oscar winner Mikey Madison and Jeremy Strong are also circling roles in the film, with their deals expected to close.

Sorkin’s original screenplay explores the story behind the Wall Street Journal’s “The Facebook Files,” an explosive series of articles published in October 2021 that exposed the inner workings of — and multiple harms caused by — the world’s largest social network.

“The Social Network Part II” is in development with Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin and Stuart Besser.

Released in 2010 by Sony Pictures, “The Social Network” was both a hit with audiences and critics after earning $226 million globally. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the film won three, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.

In her review of the film for TheWrap, Leah Rozen wrote: “In the same way that ‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘The Godfather’ were all provocative films, so is ‘Social Network.’ Like those earlier movies (but without the torrent of bullets and actual blood), it raises questions about who’s good, what’s right and the definition of success in America.”

Burr most recently made his debut on Broadway starring alongside Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk in “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

Burr is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.