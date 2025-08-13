Bill Burr’s North Hill Productions Sets First Look Deal With Fox Entertainment Studios

Fox Entertainment Studios has inked a new first-look deal with Bill Burr’s North Hill Productions.

Under the partnership, Burr and his producing partner Mike Bertolina will serve as executive producers on scripted and unscripted television series, with a particular emphasis on comedy.

“Bill Burr is one of the boldest, most original voices in comedy, and teaming up with him and Mike Bertolina at North Hill is exactly the kind of move that defines our studio,” Fox Entertainment scripted head Hannah Pillemer said in a statement. “Fox has always been home for comedy that swings big, and at FES, we’re doubling down, championing creators with strong points of view who don’t play it safe. When our logo hits the screen, whatever the platform, we want audiences to instinctively think: daring, fresh and undeniably Fox.”

Founded in 2024 by Burr and Bertolina, North Hill Productions’ first project was the former’s Emmy-nominated, one-hour Hulu stand-up special “Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years.” It is also developing a half-hour comedy for Fox based on the life of the comedian, Earthquake, and has a development slate that spans multiple genres and media, including feature films, scripted and unscripted formats, animation and documentaries.

Burr and Bertolina also have produced together at another production company, All Things Comedy, which was co-founded by Burr and which Bertolina led as president and CEO. Projects they’ve produced there include the feature films “Old Dads” and the Esther Povitsky-led “Drugstrone June,” the feature documentary “Patrice O’Neal: Killing is Easy,” the Emmy-nominated dark-comedy sketch show “Immoral Compass” on Roku, as well as many standup specials for Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Comedy Central.

Burr and Bertolina are repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Fox Entertainment Studios’ unscripted credits include “The Masked Singer,” “I Can See Your Voice,” and “Name That Tune,” while scripted credits include the comedies “Animal Control,” “Going Dutch” and “Best Medicine” and dramas “The Faithful,” “The Way Home” and “The Chicken Sisters.”

The division also oversees Bento Box Entertainment, which is behind animated comedies “Krapopolis,” “Grimsburg,” “Hazbin Hotel” and “Universal Basic Guys”; TMZ; independent film label Tideline Entertainment; and the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global in partnership with chef Gordon Ramsay, whose credits include “Next Level Chef,” “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service,” Disney+’s “Bite, No Taste Like Home,” Apple’s upcoming “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” and a new untitled Gordon Ramsay documentary series on Netflix in early 2026.

In addition to Burr and Bertolina’s North Hill Productions, Fox Entertainment Studios inked a first-look deal with Jamie Foxx’s Foxxhole Productions earlier this year.