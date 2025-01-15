Bill Burr Eviscerates ‘F—king Idiot’ Internet Trolls Who Say the LA Wildfires Were ‘Mismanaged’ | Video

Bill Burr has had enough with mounting online criticisms of how city officials and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded irresponsibly to the ongoing wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and elsewhere.

Sitting with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night, the comedian responded to those who argue helicopters should have been utilized earlier in the fight against the flames, he argued that “everybody did a great job” on the ground and he mocked people who say the natural disaster was “mismanaged.”

“Like most people I had to [evacuate], I got lucky. The winds moved. But the fire was coming and all that stuff, so I feel lucky. And I think everybody did a great job — unlike the internet, you know?” Burr began at the top of his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance. “Oh my god, all these fire experts. ‘Why don’t you just fly a helicopter into the ocean?’ I don’t know, because it was 100-knot winds? You want to do that? You want to do that at night, you f—king lunatic?

“‘This was definitely mismanaged.’ Mismanaged, like, some f—king idiot on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in L.A., sitting there in his underwear,” he continued, putting on an exaggerated voice to emphasize how stupid he thought these armchair critics were. “‘You know what? Looking at the footage on the internet, I have determined that this here was mismanaged.’”

The comedian, who said his family “piled into the SUV like everybody else” to evacuate, applauded first responders who “were out there clearing the trees, getting the wires back up and everything.”

“It was the perfect awful thing that could’ve happened, and it did,” he concluded of the winds and other natural elements that sent the fires out of control.

Burr then got conspiracy theorists who have varying ideas for who started the fires in his crosshairs.

“I love how all the chatter out there is about bands of illegal immigrants and homeless people lighting fires — they light fires every day, they’re living outside. They’re f—king cold, and this theory that some homeless guy without a car went from Altadena all the way to the Pacific Palisades — what, did he have a hang glider?” Burr quipped.

“Then they’re talking about looting, but CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that are just going to keep everybody’s premiums and still give themselves a bonus.”

That last line got a round of applause from Kimmel’s studio audience in L.A., to which Burr exclaimed: “Yes, free Luigi!”

Well, at least we know where he stands.

Watch the comedian’s full late night appearance in the video below: