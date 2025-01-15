Google and YouTube Donate $15 Million to LA Fire Relief Efforts

Google and YouTube have donated $15 million towards relief and rebuilding efforts as wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan shared the news on Wednesday in a blog post.

These donations will go to Emergency Network Los Angeles, the American Red Cross, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and the Institute for Nonprofit News. Additionally, Google is working to provide accurate and timely information in L.A. through its products and services like Google Search, Google Maps and Waze.

Once it’s safe for YouTube to re-open its L.A.-based production facilities, the company plans to help creators and artists who have been impacted by the ongoing natural disaster. The company will also host “a number of events” designed to bring the YouTube creative community together to connect and share resources.

“Los Angeles is the heart of entertainment and storytelling and has an impact on culture all over the world. It’s also where many YouTube creators, artists, partners and our employees call home. Like so many, we’ve been heartbroken by the devastation from the wildfires and want to do our part to support the community as it rebuilds,” Mohan said in his message. “On the long road ahead, we’ll continue to support recovery and rebuilding efforts alongside our
partners across the industry.”

The tech giant joins AmazonNetflix and NBCUniversal parent Comcast, who have each donated $10 million to support those impacted during the crisis, while Disney also donated $15 million and Paramount Global donated $1 million.

Other organizations who have made donations include Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation, The Recording Academy and MusiCares, in addition to some notable celebrities themselves.

At least 24 people have died in the wildfires since they began last Tuesday. Strong winds are expected to last in the L.A. area through Wednesday night.

A firefighter sprays water as a home burns during the Eaton Fire. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
