Bill Burr Teases Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein in ‘SNL’ Promo | Video

Bill Burr is set to take on a post-Election Day episode of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, with a promo released Wednesday for his appearance hyping it up — and teasing the answer to the real cause of death for financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, who famously died in prison by suicide and prompted conspiracy theories about if there was something more nefarious behind his death.

The playful promo opens with the stand-up comic making coffee backstage at “SNL” when young cast member Marcello Hernández approaches him. As they begin talking Tuesday’s election, the obviously pre-taped promo obscures any details that might reveal that it wasn’t filmed after the election by covering those parts of the conversation up with loud background noises, starting with someone turning on a blender.

Hernández expresses his disbelief about who won the election, with Burr adding that “never in a million years” did he think … and then the sound of a vacuum cleaner. We hear his election musings end with, “and it was late, too!”

Burr notes that he happened to be in a steam room with Trump ally and former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, describing him as quite hairy, before adding, “He told me who actually killed Epstein.”

Of course, we don’t get to hear the alleged answer as someone drills in the background, but we get Hernández’s shocked response as he tells Burr, “That’s crazy! I didn’t even think he was a suspect, wow.”

The bit is one that was similarly used to great effect by “The Simpsons” back in the day, when Homer and others wanted to discuss the winner of the Super Bowl in a post-game episode and used the device of covering their mouths with their drinks whenever they would say the name of the team being discussed.

In yet another turn of chance, Hernández says that he happens to have a cousin who works at the Pentagon, who told him … something unintelligible thanks to the sound of a leaf blower, for some reason blowing leaves through the studio.

Burr responds, “That was my guess! I said that!” Hernández compliments how sharp Burr was for thinking that, before Burr adds, “Between you and me, I’m kind of freaking out — you know, a lot of pressure this week. Do you uh, do you party at all?”

He makes the comment as he scratches his nose, seeming to potentially indicate he may be making a cocaine reference (I write this as a complete square, I am basing this off of what I’ve seen on television). Hernández responds, “I got you. Actually, I have a ton of like [sound of ‘SNL’ saxophonist walking in playing], and I also have like a full bag of [more saxophone noodling]. Also, I have like six little tiny capsules of [sax].”

Burr adds, “I’ll do that to take the edge off.” Hernández asks one more question that he finally gets an answer to: who did Burr vote for? But this time, there’s no sound covering it up: “I voted for everybody. Yeah, just filled them in, democracy.” Hernández responds that he took the same absurd approach to democracy/invalidating his vote, too.

“No matter what, I’m right!” Burr says, with Hernández adding that you can’t blame them for whatever happens following the election. Burr further notes, “It wasn’t us, we’re on the sidelines.”

In a final reveal, Burr continues, “There’s one group of people that puts a bee in my bonnet. It’s those damn [leaf blower].” Burr then walks out talking with Hernández as his name and that of musical guest Mk.gee are shown on screen.

You can watch the full promo for Bill Burr’s episode of “SNL” this weeekend in the video above.