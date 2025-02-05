Bill Gates Predicts We Won’t Need Humans ‘For Most Things’ in the Age of AI | Video

The way Bill Gates sees the world going, AI is going to continue replacing more and more people. The billionaire gave his predictions about the future of artificial intelligence while dropping by “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday.

Host Jimmy Fallon broached the topic by asking Gates to explain AI in layman’s terms. “The era we’re just starting is that intelligence is rare — a great doctor or a great teacher. With AI, over the next decade, that will become free, commonplace — great medical advice, great tutoring,” Gates explained while promoting his upcoming autobiography “Source Code: My Beginnings.” “It’s kind of profound because it solves all of these specific problems like we don’t have enough doctors or mental health professionals. But it brings with it so much change.”

After Gates admitted that people are scared by this new era of innovation, Fallon asked him, “Will we need humans?”

“Not for most things,” Gates casually responded as Fallon covered his mouth.

The Microsoft co-founder then clarified that people will decide when to utilize humans versus AI, pointing out that people likely wouldn’t want to watch AI-powered devices play baseball. “There will be some things we reserve for ourselves. But in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time those will be basically solved problems,” Gates concluded.

Though his prediction may seem terrifying to many, Gates noted he loves the way “it will drive innovation forward.” He also remains optimistic for the future. Gates highlighted the recent developments when it came to improving health and creating sustainable products.

“Polio, we’re very close. I’ve spent a lot of time on that. With luck, in the next three or four years, that will become the second disease that’s completely gone,” Gates said. He further added that we need to make “really, really cheap green products.”

“The way to get there is to innovate so the green one is cheaper than the dirty one,” Gates explained. Watch the interview, above.