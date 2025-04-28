Bill Hader Was So Shocked by His Wildfire-Wrecked Home That a News Crew Filming Him Cut the Cameras | Video

Bill Hader recounted bringing a news crew with him to his house in the Palisades when the devastating wildfires broke out on Jan. 7, but was not prepared for what he saw.

“I went up to my house and I was like, ‘Oh wow, it’s not too bad.’ And then I stepped in and it was like dust, toxic stuff everywhere,” he said on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast.

“I thought I was going to go up there and hopefully the house would be somewhat OK and I could get my passport and get out of there. I was in total shock,” he said of seeing the actual damage. He explained that his house is “still standing but not livable.”

Hader then explained how he got to his house when he didn’t have access: He coerced a news crew to invite him along to the site. He had been shooting a “Californians” Volkswagen commercial with fellow “SNL” alum Kristen Wiig when the fire broke out.

“Kristen that morning said, ‘There’s a really bad windstorm coming. I’m really concerned about fires.’ First thing she said to me. And then we’re shooting and I look up, I saw smoke and the guys go, ‘Oh, don’t worry, that’s in the Palisades.’ I go, ‘I live in the Palisades.’ And it was just dead silence. Then I was like, ‘I’ve got to go.’”

Hader explained that he “never got a chance to go home,” so he got to the taped off area and tried to convince law enforcement to let him because he needed to get his medication (“which is true,” he added). When he was told no, he began approaching news crews asking, “You recognize me?” until someone invited him along.

He had told the news crew they could interview him in front of his house, but they turned the camera off when they saw his reaction to the devastation, Hader said. Hader recalled being struck “speechless” by the wreckage.

“I could feel those guys going, ‘Oh, we’re going to get a good interview with you,’ and they see that it was hitting me and then they felt bad and they went, ‘We’ll just turn off the camera and let’s just take you back.’”

But the actor still gave them a brief interview as he soaked in the Palisades wildfire damage.

Hader is currently developing a series about cult leader Jim Jones for HBO. Watch his full podcast interview with O’Brien in the video embed above.