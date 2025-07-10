Bill Hader Is Sitting On a Film Script That’s ‘Incredibly Personal,’ Unsentimental: ‘That’s Why It’s Been So Hard to Get It Made’ | Video

Bill Hader is apparently sitting on an “incredibly personal” script he is struggling to get made.

In a conversation on “The A24 Podcast,” Hader spoke with “Eddington” filmmaker Ari Aster, who raved about a script from the “Barry” creator and star that he’s read. While neither Hader nor Aster shared what the script was about, Aster shared that while reading it, he understood that Hader wrote from a similar place as him.

“When we first became friends, you sent me a script for a feature that you haven’t made yet,” Aster said. “I won’t talk about it except to say that it’s incredibly personal, and has a lot of things from your life. I found it to be just so real, and really beautifully observed. It’s a movie that was so vivid on the page that I feel like I’ve already seen it.”

He continued: “It doesn’t exist yet but I really, really want it to. I know just as far as that project is concerned that you operate in a similar way. You mentioned Chekhov and it really brought Chekhov to mind in it’s unsentimentally, it’s lack of sentimentality. And it sets up a familiar problem, but the innovation is that it ends the way life does, not the way a story does.”

Hader laughed and admitted that might be the problem.

“Which is why it has been so hard to get it made,” he quipped.

Aster’s latest film is a bit of a departure for the frequent horror director. It’s a modern western set at the height of the COVID pandemic. That choice makes the film feel even more timely than most new westerns with the “modern” tag.

“It’s a movie where every character is living in a different movie. They’re living in different realities,” Aster told TheWrap. “The film is about what happens when a bunch of people who are living in different versions of reality, who distrust each other’s version of reality, start colliding with one another.”

“Eddington” marks Aster’s fourth feature film directorial effort for A24. Perhaps this podcast episode will put Hader’s next passion project on the indie distributor’s radar for the better.

Watch the full conversation between Aster and Hader above.