Bill Maher Begs Elon Musk Not to Reconcile With Trump: ‘He’s Not Good for you’ | Video

Bill Maher devoted the “New Rules” segment of Friday’s “Real Time” to the topic of Elon Musk. And by the end he was basically begging the billionaire not to reconcile with Donald Trump, joking that it’s a “bad relationship” and that “he’s not good for you.”

The bit largely involved Maher credulously repeating some of the more uh highly exaggerated claims about Musk’s scientific and business acumen, pegged of course to his recent break with Trump, followed by his retreat from that fight. But he started with something Musk said during that break, when he suggested a party for “the 80%” of people Musk asserted don’t fit into either liberal or conservative labels.

Maher, who frequently both-sides political matters on “Real Time,” is a fan of the idea, but he argued Musk is absolutely “the worst guy to do it, because he doesn’t take anything to the middle. He takes it to Mars.”

As examples, Maher noted how Musk promised when he bought Twitter to bring it from “the far left” to “the middle.”

“But that’s not what happened, Elon… You just switched it from a place conservatives felt supremely unwelcome to the reverse. And that’s not what it looks like to appeal to 80%,” Maher said. As an example, Maher noted how Musk frequently boasted about his commitment to free speech, but when he hired Don Lemon to host a show on Twitter, Musk fired Lemon because he was offended by a serious question Lemon asked him on the show’s debut episode.

Maher also dinged Musk for the excesses of his “Department Of Government Efficiency,” joking that instead of actually cutting waste from the government, “you acted like a doctor who always wants to pull the plug and harvest the organs while the rest of us are going, ‘I just came in for a bikini wax.’”

“That wasn’t big dick energy, that was being a dick energy,” Maher quipped.

Maher argued that Government is “not for people like you. Was it worth a try? Sure, kind of like when Michael Jordan tried to play baseball. Buddy, Elon, did you really think you were going to fit in in Washington with that carnival of crayon eaters, Congress people? This is the job for people who are the opposite of exceptional. Corporate shills wearing flag pins. It’s ex-wrestling coaches, CrossFit trainers, restaurant owners, football coaches, reality show rejects, bartenders, beauty queens, steak salesmen,” Maher said, the last one referring of course to Donald Trump.

“I get it. You were hurt in your previous relationship with the left, so you threw yourself into a bad rebound,” Maher said as he neared the conclusion. “We’ve all been there, man. I just want you to look at everything you developed before Trump: the electric cars, the reusable rockets, the brain chips. And then look what you developed after Trump: a drug habit. And now I see you’re thinking of crawling back. Don’t do it. Don’t do it. It’s a terrible idea. He’s not good for you. And we need our boy genius to be more stable. Come on. You’re older now, pretty soon, you might even start having kids.”

Watch the whole thing below: