Bill Maher Begs Quentin Tarantino Not to Retire (Video)

Quentin Tarantino was the top-of-the-show guest on Friday’s episode of “Real Time” — the last episode before Bill Maher’s annual July hiatus, incidentally. And during their conversation, ostensibly about Tarantino’s new book based on his Oscar-winning movie “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” Maher basically begged the “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” director not to retire.

Alas, Maher likely came away disappointed, as Tarantino was adamant that he won’t be changing his plans.

Tarantino of course has since 2014 been very public about his plans to retire from directing after he directs his 10th film. And yes, every time he’s asked about it he insists it’s really happening.

But perhaps Maher thought he might be the person to convince Tarantino to change his mind, and proceeded to attempt just that early on in their conversation. For convenience, we’ll just lay out what they said as a plain transcript:

Maher: To Me, your latest one [“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”] is your peak. This is my favorite of all time. So what is this nonsense about you’re only going to make one more movie? Come on. Bad idea. You’re too young to quit, and you’re at the top of your game. Why?

Tarantino: That’s why I want to quit!

Maher: How do you know it’s the top?

Tarantino: Because I know filming history and from here on in directors do not get better.

Maher: That’s a terrible idea. First of all, you’re judging yourself by other people. How do you f—ing know? You’re 58? 58 is the new 57. I mean plenty of people have done—

Tarantino: Hold on, I haven’t retired yet. I still have another one to go.

Maher: Why just one?

Tarantino: I don’t have a reason that that I would want to say out loud, that’s gonna win any argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done — it’s not as many as other people, but like that’s that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have, every single solitary thing I have.

So there you have it. Tarantino is still planning to retire after his next movie. But nice try Bill.