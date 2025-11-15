Bill Maher Calls Out Politicians for Focusing on a ‘Dead Pervert’s Emails’: ‘We’re Doing This Again?’ | Video

“I feel like I’ve seen this movie four times … There’s just always more,” the comedian adds

(Real Time With Bill Maher/YouTube)

Bill Maher ripped into Republican and Democratic leaders for wasting their time and energy on a “dead pervert’s emails” after reopening the government.

The comedian was, of course, referring to the Jeffrey Epstein emails, which were released by the House Oversight Committee earlier this week — and seemed to suggest President Donald Trump “knew about the girls” tied to the late financier’s sex trafficking ring.

Despite this headline-making tidbit, Maher called out D.C. politicians for making this the first order of business after the government was shut down for 43 days.

“We can get back to the important business of government, reading a dead pervert’s emails. We’re doing this again?” he bemoaned during Friday’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” opening monologue. “I feel like I’ve seen this movie four times … There’s just always more.”

As Maher continued, he roasted the way both Democrats and Republicans released emails with no issue this week. “Does everyone have emails?” he quipped. “When you get elected, you’re given your security badge, the key to your office and this is your box of Epstein files. Release them endlessly.”

Maher did highlight one interesting fact from the Epstein drop, sharing that Trump’s name was allegedly mentioned “1,500 times.”

“Trump doesn’t talk about Trump that much,” Maher joked. “Of course, the president denies this. Let’s be very clear about that, litigation wise. But one of the emails apparently says Trump ‘knew about the girls.’ See, this is why Hillary [Clinton] destroyed her server with a hammer.”

All jokes aside, Maher slammed the “ridiculous back and forth” over the Epstein emails. “This is what were going to spend our time on between the parties ,” he added, “to say Trump is either guilty of this or not guilty of this.”

Maher even called out Trump for engaging with the controversy, as the latter instructed the Justice Department to look into former president Bill Clinton’s ties to Epstein.

“I love this. Using the Epstein files to distract from the Epstein files,” he said. “Trump said, ‘I will not rest until I get to the middle of this.’”

Watch Maher’s full monologue above.

“Real Time With Bill Maher” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan.
Read Next
Trump Says He Still Plans to Sue the BBC Despite Apology: 'I Think I Have to'

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Comments