Maher came to the defense of former MSNBC “Hardball” host Chris Matthews
, excusing him for making “kind of creepy” remarks to women over the years and mocking a journalist who accused him of “inappropriately flirting.” “He said some things that are kind of creepy to women. Ya know, guys are married for a million years, they want to flirt for two seconds,” Maher said. “Yes, it is creepy, but she said, ‘I was afraid to name him at the time for fear of retaliation. I’m not afraid anymore,'” Maher said, adding sarcastically, “Thank you, Rosa Parks.”